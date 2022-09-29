Halloween costumes that would strike fear in anyone from New Jersey

Halloween costumes that would strike fear in anyone from New Jersey

Let’s face it, New Jersey: we’re entering spooky season, so we have to start thinking about Halloween costumes.

Ghosts?

Mummies?

Zombies?

Lame. Overdone.

What would make the perfect Garden State Halloween costume? These may not be sold at a Spirit Halloween store, but these are sure to frighten anyone from New Jersey!

Tax collector

It’s no news to you that the property taxes in New Jersey are out of this world. If your wallet were sentient it would cower at this costume.

Chicago deep-dish pizza

A serving of deep-dish pizza seems like more like a threat than a meal to a born and raised New Jerseyan. It should be classified as a stew instead of pizza.

The mere sight of this costume would unsettle your friends.

An out-of-state driver

Nothing will give you the urge to move out of the way of other party-goers faster than the sight of an out-of-state license plate.

A Pennsylvania driver going two miles under the speed limit in the left lane? THE HORROR.

Charles Cullen

Cullen is the killer nurse who inspired a new thriller coming to Netflix called 'The Good Nurse.' Getting approached by someone dressed as this villain would raise the hair on your arms.

A salt water taffy seller

Why are we still pretending we’re proud of taffy? It’s awful and it’s nothing near what kids would want on Halloween.

Spotted lanternflies

These bastards have been invading us for the past few years and they’re destroying our crops.

Anyone in NJ, especially farmers, would shudder at the sight of one of these.

A gas pump

This seems to be such a daunting task for New Jerseyans. It strikes fear in their heart.

Governor Phil Murphy

The smile. That alone would be such a creepy mask.

Beach tag checker

The fear that shoots into you when the tag checker walks by is real, and we can now bring that fear from summer to autumn.

Enjoy spooky season, New Jersey!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

