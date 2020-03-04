Hallmark channel’s ChristmasCon is coming back to New Jersey

After a successful inaugural event last year, ChristmasCon is coming back to the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison; this year’s convention is scheduled for December 11th, 12th, and 13th. The Hallmark Channel is known for its Christmas movies and they decided to cash in on that last year by building a weekend around the stars of their holiday movies and specials. Some of the stars last year (this year’s lineup has not been announced yet) were Lacey Chabert, Jack Wagner, Danica McKellar, Melissa Joan Hart, and Holly Robinson Peete.

According to the promoter’s Facebook page, they are using all of the available space at the Convention and Expo center this year, meaning “we can promise you we will be bringing more celebrity guests.” Last year’s event also featured an “Ugly Sweater Contest”, a concert by Alicia Witt, and, of course, autograph signings (cash only). There is very little information on the promoter’s website, but it says you can sign up for updates. Tickets are not yet on sale.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​