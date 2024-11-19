ATLANTIC CITY — It's never too early to start planning your summer.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has announced that iconic rock band Def Leppard, which delivered chart-topping hits like "Pour Some Sugar On Me" and "Love Bites," is coming to The Event Center in 2025.

A ticket pre-sale launches this Wednesday.

Def Leppard — comprised of Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Vivian Campbell, and Rick Allen — is scheduled to perform at the Borgata on June 28. The show has an 8 p.m. start time.

According to Borgata, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees continue to expand their global fanbase. Def Leppard put their catalog on streaming platforms in 2018 and since then has garnered 5.5 billion streams.

Just this year, Def Leppard hit #1 on the classic rock chart for a collaboration with Tom Morello on the single "Just Like 73."

Check this page for ticket sales. Pre-sale windows open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The general on-sale window begins on Friday at 10 a.m.

