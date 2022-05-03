Haircut time? Here’s where you’ll get the best service in NJ (Opinion)

It's often a discussion in the Spadea household. Will Dad be getting a haircut soon? How much longer are you really gonna wait before you cut your hair?

For me, I typically wait until I need a ponytail for Yoga, then it's time to schedule.

Bill Spadea before and after (Photos: Louis Hochman (L) and Kathy Wagner (R)) Bill Spadea before and after (Photos: Louis Hochman (L) and Kathy Wagner (R)) loading...

For years, our friend Stephanie who works with Daniel Smits Salon has been cutting my hair. The current challenge is that she's out on maternity leave after delivering a healthy baby girl, Charlie!

As happy as we are for her and her husband, Alex (an NJ police officer), it's getting close to haircut time. So close as a matter of fact, there's a new meme account dedicated to, well...my hair.

So while I'm waiting for Stephaine's return, here are a few great places across the Garden State for men and women to get their hair done right.

J Walker Salon in Bernardsville

(Recommended by Jessica Walker in Bernardsville)

Depasquale Salon and Spa in Morris Plains on Route 10

(Recommended by Phil Rizzo in Morristown)

Gina's Supreme Cuts in Toms River

(Recommended by John in Toms River)

Daniel Smits Salon in Montgomery

(Recommended by Bill in Princeton...yes, that's me!)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

