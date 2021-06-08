An 80-year-old Hainesport man has been sentenced to five years in state prison for stealing more than $2.5 million over a 14-year span from his employer, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Charles Esposito was sentenced in Superior Court on May 21.

Esposito had been an accounting manager at Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope in Moorestown. The company began to investigate after forgery suspicions stemming from a hand-written check for $18,500.

Prosecutors said Esposito was accused of carrying out 243 phony transactions between 2005 and April 2019.

He previously pleaded guilty in February 2020 to second-degree theft by deception and third-degree failure to pay income taxes.

“Theft of any kind can be devastating to a company,” Coffina said in a written statement. “The Prosecutor’s Office and our law enforcement partners stand ready to assist businesses as needed when criminal activity is suspected.”

