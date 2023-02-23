Hackensack, NJ police officers rescue kidnapping victim

A police officer on patrol never knows what lies ahead for the next shift.

They know that they have to stay alert, be ready for a split-second decision, and be aware of every situation around them. Thankfully the training, situational awareness, and courage of two Hackensack officers saved the day for a kidnapping victim.

A kidnapper was dragging a victim back to a home in Hackensack after the victim had escaped. Officer Wanda Rivera and Nicholas Mazzaccaro saw the victim being dragged around a building and were able to locate the victim by following the shouting.

The perp was arrested and is in Bergen County jail and the victim, although suffering minor injuries, did not require medical attention.

Another story of success based on cops being aware of what's happening and having the courage, strength, and training to stop a crime and save a victim.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

