HACKENSACK — A city man was arrested Friday after police received word that he allegedly, repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor, sometimes in the presence of another child, and also provided a child with pornographic materials.

Edisson Saul Guartazaca-Ali, 24, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact, and third-degree providing obscenity to a minor and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a release issued Monday by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office said a joint investigation by their Special Victims Unit and Hackensack police revealed that Guartazaca-Ali engaged in sexual conduct, involving penetration, with a child under the age of 13 on multiple occasions in Hackensack. Some of those encounters, they said, occurred with another minor present.

Guartazaca-Ali is also accused of providing pornographic materials to another minor. Although the prosecutor's office did not specify whether that child is different from the one who is said to have witnessed the alleged sexual assaults of the first child, the release did say that Guartazaca-Ali is charged with three counts of endangering in total.

Following his arrest, Guartazaca-Ali was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, where he remains pending an initial court appearance in Hackensack.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

