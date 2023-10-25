Gut punch for NJ drivers — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

MAPLEWOOD — A North Jersey school district's decision to ban in-school Halloween activities has caught the ire of Gov. Phil Murphy.

The South Orange-Maplewood School District banned any Halloween events at all of its schools during school hours. Schools are allowed to work with parent organizations to host events after school hours.

For the fourth time in three years New Jersey drivers are facing a toll hike on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.

Turnpike Authority commissioners unanimously approved a $2.62 billion budget on Tuesday that includes a 3% increase in all tolls.

Commissioners justified the toll hikes based on a budget increase of $100 billion, which adds dozens of new employees to the payroll.

TRENTON — New Jersey has joined dozens of other states in suing Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, claiming the tech giant knowingly pushes features harmful to kids.

The federal lawsuit filed in California claims that Meta knew its platforms were harmful to young people, including their ability to get adequate sleep. But the company continued to design features that would be addictive to children, further fueling what the U.S. Surgeon General has deemed a "youth mental health crisis" throughout the country, authorities said.

PLEASANTVILLE — The case of the missing firehouse bell has been resolved with two arrests.

The 114-year-old bell was stolen from an alley between the Pleasantville fire and police department and reported stolen on Oct. 17. It was returned Monday by an "unidentified citizen" much worse for the wear.

John Jordan 2nd, 61, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief.

A miscarriage or stillbirth can be devastating — and perhaps life-changing — for expectant parents.

But that doesn't mean that time off from work to grieve is an automatic.

While bereavement days are quite common across industries in the Garden State, not all employers specifically award paid time off to workers for pregnancy loss, according to a survey conducted by the Employers Association of New Jersey.

