Ding dong! 2 arrested after bizarre heist from NJ firehouse
🔔 The 114-year-old bell was stolen from an alley between the fire and police stations
🔔 An "unidentified citizen" returned the bell
🔔 The bell was damaged with deep cracks and scratches upon its return
PLEASANTVILLE — The case of the missing firehouse bell has been resolved with two arrests.
The 114-year-old bell was stolen from an alley between the Pleasantville fire and police department and reported stolen on Oct. 17. It was returned Monday by an "unidentified citizen" much worse for the wear.
John Jordan 2nd, 61, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief.
Joseph Redd, 44, also of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, criminal mischief. Both were released on summonses pending a court hearing.
Heavy damage to the bell
Photos of the bell show three deep cracks held together by duct tape. There are also several scratches on the upper part of the bell. The fire department said they are working on repairs and a monument.
"Unfortunately, it was damaged but like we always do we will adapt and overcome," the department wrote on its Facebook page.
Battalion Chief Eric Moran told Fox 29 that the bell was being stored temporarily in the alley under a large container while its permanent site was being repaired.
The bell was made in 1909 by the Buckeye Bell Foundation, a Cincinnati-based company.
