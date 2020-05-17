Gunshots fired into Trenton crowd leaves man dead, cops say

TRENTON — One man was killed and two others injured when over a dozen gunshots were fired into a crowd that had gathered on a street Saturday night, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

It was the third shooting reported within a four-day span in Trenton.

Three people were wounded by the gunfire, during a gathering of 30-40 people in front of a residence on Daymond Street, according to Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey DeBlasio.

Robert Smith, 38, of Trenton, was struck in the head and later died at a hospital, while a 19-year-old Hamilton man suffered a shot to the buttocks and a 44-year-old Trenton man was shot in the back, DeBlasio said. Two vehicles also were hit with gunfire.

As of Sunday afternoon it was not known if the shots were fired by one or more individuals, according to DeBlasio, who said no arrests had yet been made. She said the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

The gathering itself was a violation of the state emergency orders in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An unnamed police source told The Trentonian one of those shot was Earlie Harrell, a former reputed member of the Bloods gang who was featured in an episode of the tv series, "Gangland," which ran for seven seasons on the History Channel.

DeBlasio did not confirm Harrell's involvement, as she said the prosecutor's office does not release the name of victims who are not deceased.

A shooting Wednesday at Calhoun Street and Pennington Avenues left a man with a gunshot wound to the back, Trenton police told the Trentonian.

On Thursday, another person was shot at the intersection of Hanover and Stockton Streets, outside the Hi-Grade Wine and Liquor Store as reported in a Youtube video by Brian McCarthy.

