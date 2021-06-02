Guns N Roses to play AC

As things continue to open up in New Jersey, more announcements are made regarding live performances (which have been sorely missed). Now comes word that legendary hard rock band Guns N Roses will be playing at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City.

The band will play two shows; one on Sep. 11 and one on Sep. 12.

“By welcoming Guns N’ Roses, one of the greatest acts in the history of rock music, we are ecstatic to announce that headliner entertainment is back in Atlantic City and better than ever,” Hard Rock President Joe Lupo said in a news release. “Our property has and will continue to be a premiere market-leading entertainment destination with an iconic roster of headlining shows.”

The band dominated the late 80s and early 90s with a string of what are now considered rock classics: “Sweet Child of Mine”, “Welcome to the Jungle”, “Paradise City”, “Patience”, “Don’t Cry”, and “November Rain”, all of which went top 10 on the Billboard charts. Their debut album, “Appetite for Destruction” has sold over 30 million copies; “Use Your Illusion I” and “Use Your Illusion II” were released simultaneously and have sold over 35 million copies combined. All told the “most dangerous band in the world” have sold over 100 million albums worldwide, making them on of the most successful acts in rock history.

The opening act will be Wolfgang Van Halen’s band, Mammoth WVH.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday. To purchase, go to hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com, or ticketmaster.com

