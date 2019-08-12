New Jersey's children live in a time where mass shootings are taking place with too much regularity. There's always talk about toughening the gun laws, how about educating children to what guns are all about? I think the Franklin Revolver and Rifle club has the right idea of offering sessions to those 12 and over. They've been doing this for the last 8-10 years according to The North Jersey Herald.

Not every child wants to play the sports offered in school. Some are genuinely interested in guns and shooting and learning how to do it takes focus, which they can also apply to their studies. Teaching kids about guns in a gun club will put to rest any fear they may have of them. They may even learn the old adage that it's not the guns who kill people but the person pulling the trigger.

Teaching kids about guns will make for more responsible gun owners. It may also inspire some to seek a career in either police work or the military. Oh and by the way, target shooting can be relaxing and a lot of fun, especially if you're lucky enough to hit the target. I think it would make a great addition to the high school club sports scene.

Should there be target shooting clubs offered in New Jersey schools?

More from New Jersey 101.5: