🎵 A new Jersey Shore bar has won permission for an extra hour of live music, despite objections from nearby residents.

🏠 Neighbors say the issue isn't anti-business — it's about protecting the peace and quiet of their homes.

🍺 The dispute highlights an old Shore-town dilemma: How do you support businesses without making residents miserable?

At the Jersey Shore, live music can be good for business.

For the people trying to sleep next door? Maybe not so much.

A dispute over how late the music can play at a new Cape May County bar is highlighting a familiar battle in New Jersey's Shore communities: balancing the needs of businesses that depend on a busy summer season with residents who don't necessarily want the party following them home.

According to NJ.com, local officials in Avalon have agreed to allow Gully’s an additional hour of live music. The decision has angered some nearby residents who fear the extra hour will mean more noise in their neighborhood.

New Jersey Shore bar gets another hour for music

The controversy isn't necessarily about whether the business should be allowed to operate or offer entertainment. The sticking point is how late that entertainment should continue.

Bars and restaurants are a significant part of the Shore's summer economy, and live entertainment can help establishments attract customers in an extremely competitive market.

But Shore communities are also neighborhoods. For people who live near entertainment districts — whether year-round or seasonally — the music customers enjoy inside or outside a bar can become unwanted background noise inside their homes.

Residents raise concerns about late-night noise

Residents opposing the additional hour have raised concerns about the impact of music and noise on the surrounding neighborhood, according to NJ.com.

It's an argument that has played out elsewhere along the coast as towns wrestle with noise ordinances and entertainment hours.

In Upper Township, officials spent months debating revisions to the township's noise ordinance. During those discussions, officials specifically talked about finding a balance between allowing businesses to succeed and protecting residents from excessive noise.

Shore towns face business-versus-neighborhood dilemma

A thriving bar or restaurant can create jobs, attract visitors and pump money into a Shore community. Live music is part of what many people expect when they head down the Shore for a summer night.

But homeowners also have a reasonable expectation that, at some point, the amps get turned off.

For this Cape May County community, officials have now moved that line an hour later.

For the business, that's an opportunity.

For some of its new neighbors, it's an hour too much.

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