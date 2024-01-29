A man from Georgia has been found guilty of attempted murder and other charges in connection with a tense incident at a hotel in Somerset County two summers ago that involved a mother and her two kids.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced the guilty verdict against 40-year-old Eder Gelin.

Upon responding to a hotel located on World's Fair Drive in the early morning hours of Aug. 21, 2022, Franklin Township police found a 37-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her hip and foot. She told police that Gelin, who was known to the victim, was the person who had shot her.

Gelin was located by officers and apprehended without incident.

According to an investigation into the incident, Gelin had been drinking alcohol earlier that night and eventually became irate and threatening toward the victim inside a hotel room.

Gelin brandished a handgun and held the victim at gunpoint for over an hour, in the presence of her two children.

The victim told police she was able to escape, but Gelin chased and shot after her. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Gelin was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, weapons charges, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Gelin is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8.

