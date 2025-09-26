🔴 Nery Garcia-Linares spent 248 days in Mercer County jail, records show

🔴 ICE says it will persist despite "political stunts"

🔴 He was first charged on Jan. 3, 2025 — before Trump took office

TRENTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is trumpeting the conviction of a Guatemalan man for sex crimes in New Jersey.

On Sept. 18, Nery Garcia-Linares was arrested in Trenton, according to federal authorities. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

According to ICE, the 32-year-old Garcia-Linares is an unauthorized immigrant who was convicted of child endangerment through sexual contact. The victim, who was in his care, was 4 years old.

The Guatemalan native was included on the federal agency's "Worst of the Worst" list.

It includes unauthorized immigrants who have been "convicted or accused of heinous crimes that put the American public at risk" and have been arrested. The list has suspects in custody and those who have been deported.

ICE uses Trenton case to push back against critics

The day after Garcia-Linares was arrested in Trenton, ICE put out a press release that included him as an example of the agency doing its job "despite agitators and radical sanctuary politicians attempting to obstruct law enforcement."

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, pointed to a Sept. 18 protest at the Federal Plaza Immigration Court in New York City.

Politico reported that 71 people, including the NYC comptroller and 10 state legislators, were arrested. The building was also placed on lockdown due to a bomb threat.

"Nothing will slow ICE down from removing criminal illegal aliens who are terrorizing American communities," McLaughlin said.

Timeline of Garcia-Linares's arrest and sentencing

However, the timeline of Garcia-Linares's case is unclear.

ICE said he was arrested on Sept. 18, but court records show he was sentenced in Superior Court in Mercer County six days earlier, on Sept. 18.

State records also show that Garcia-Linares was first charged on Jan. 3, 2025. That was 17 days before President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to ICE and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for information.

