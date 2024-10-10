Grown up boy band 98 Degrees coming to NJ

“The Hardest Part” about rising to fame in a boy band is that boys grow up. And grow old. But if you’re going to be “True To Your Heart,” you’ll want to keep performing.

The boy band 98 Degrees is not only still performing, but they also have a new album on the way. “Full Circle” comes out in January and has both new music and re-recorded past hits. A ballad called “Got U,” sung by Nick Lachey, drops Nov. 15 off that album.

Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey, Nick Lachey, Justin Jeffre Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

“We are thrilled and excited to be finally releasing a new album for the first time in a long time,” the band said in a statement. “We hope our fans will enjoy the new songs as much as we did recording them. As always, we're thankful to our fans for allowing us to live our dream!”

If this makes you nostalgic for the band that achieved eight Top 40 hits between 1997 and 2000, take heart. The boys, eh, men, are coming to Atlantic City as part of a fall tour. Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre will play Hard Rock Live at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City along with the R&B vocal group Bell, Biv, Devoe on Friday, Nov. 22. Ticket prices start at $49.

Nick Lachey Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

Some fun facts about 98 Degrees frontman Nick Lachey:

He was on track for a career in sports medicine when he got the invitation to join the band.

He attended high school with Carmen Electra.

His favorite artist is Sade, and his favorite actress is Michelle Pfeiffer.

Want to feel old? He turns 51 next month.

His idol is Bruce Willis.

He’s a big Cincinnati sports fan.

