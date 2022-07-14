Growing season: New Jersey tomatoes are finally here

They're usually at a farm stand around the Fourth of July on any given year. This year the world-famous Jersey tomato took its time coming to market. According to my observations, and I check carefully just about every day, Jersey tomatoes are available at many farm markets. Not all farmers markets will have them right now, especially the further north you go.

In South Jersey, we check a farm market on Sunday, and they were still selling hot house tomatoes from Pennsylvania. They were pretty good but not as good as a Jersey tomato. Well, my favorite farm market in my area, Red Top Market on Route 70 in Southampton, just east of Medford, had plenty. The owner Mary says they're getting them from nearby Hammonton. They usually come from the southern part of the state first, usually Salem or Cumberland County.

Expect to see them at farm stands over most of Central and South Jersey this weekend, but don't expect to see them at your supermarket for a few weeks. They usually don't show up there until there is a glut of the ripe red juicy gems. This is the time of year many of us slow food, farm-to-table foodies look forward to like football fans in the fall. They'll be around from now until the end of September, so enjoy!

Jersey Tomatoes are finally here

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:

