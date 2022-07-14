Growing season: New Jersey tomatoes are finally here
They're usually at a farm stand around the Fourth of July on any given year. This year the world-famous Jersey tomato took its time coming to market. According to my observations, and I check carefully just about every day, Jersey tomatoes are available at many farm markets. Not all farmers markets will have them right now, especially the further north you go.
In South Jersey, we check a farm market on Sunday, and they were still selling hot house tomatoes from Pennsylvania. They were pretty good but not as good as a Jersey tomato. Well, my favorite farm market in my area, Red Top Market on Route 70 in Southampton, just east of Medford, had plenty. The owner Mary says they're getting them from nearby Hammonton. They usually come from the southern part of the state first, usually Salem or Cumberland County.
Expect to see them at farm stands over most of Central and South Jersey this weekend, but don't expect to see them at your supermarket for a few weeks. They usually don't show up there until there is a glut of the ripe red juicy gems. This is the time of year many of us slow food, farm-to-table foodies look forward to like football fans in the fall. They'll be around from now until the end of September, so enjoy!
