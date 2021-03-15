Groundbreaking news for New Jersey cancer patients

For the first time in history, New Jersey cancer patients will now be able to receive full treatment in a convenient location that does not require leaving the state. Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Cancer Pavilion is in the process of opening the state's first freestanding cancer center. The pavilion will include a wide variety of advanced treatment for patients, making their experience at the hospital more at ease.

In addition to patient care, the center will also be home to 10 new research labs, as research is a core value of Rutgers Cancer Institute. These labs will make clinical trials easier to monitor and learn from, as they will now be conducted under one roof. Additionally, this will allow researchers to better understand cancer, and hopefully make greater strides in finding a cure.

From diagnosis, to treatment and later recovery, the pavilion will house it all under its one, 519,000 square foot roof. This center will be revolutionary as patients in the state of New Jersey can now feel better supported and taken care of within their own state. The center also hopes to serve other purposes such as educating both patients and students in the surrounding area. The technology within the pavilion will be state of the art and allow students in the area to learn alongside doctors and professionals. So not only is care for patients going to be improving, but the center will set the stage for the generations to come.

