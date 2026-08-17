I can't be the only one who hates grocery shopping. Everything about it feels tedious.

Depending on how many people you're shopping for, you can be staring at a bill of $300-$400. Places like Aldi, Lidl, Grocery Outlet, and Costco may be your best options.

All grocery stores are going to be crowded. It's the unfortunate reality. Make sure you don't leave your cart in front of something someone may want, don't stand in the middle of an aisle, and don't take too long before picking a certain item.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

You know all those grocery store rules we have. Grocery store etiquette, if you will.

Well, the best time to shop, when nobody is around, when the place is a ghost town, is around 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. I've done this multiple times over the past few weeks, and it's honestly refreshing.

Some grocery stores won't be open past 8 p.m. so make sure you check your stores hours before you go. For instance the Aldi I go to closes at 8 p.m. so I can't go there. But Acme near me doesn't close until later.

We've all had those summer nights where after dinner you're hanging out inside but feel guilty because it's still warm out and the sun is still shining. You feel like you need to go outside to do something and be productive.

Well, now you have the perfect excuse. You can grocery shop to feel productive, and do it when the store is all yours. It's the best of both worlds. Thank me later.

What Makes Lidl's Grocery Shopping Experience in New Jersey Stand Out New Jersey shoppers looking for new options to keep grocery bills as manageable as possible have a growing choice in the state. In the past decade, Lidl has expanded its presence with over two dozen New Jersey stores as of fall 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

A Look Inside Grocery Outlet Stores, ‘Extreme Value’ Retailer in NJ Grocery Outlet dubs itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer,” since its start in 1946. Founder Jim Read opened the first store by selling military surplus at deep discount prices.

Flash forward to 20256, when the third generation of the Read family has stores across the nation, including three in New Jersey, after six are soon closing. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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