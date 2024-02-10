We could all use some extra money to spend these days, especially at the grocery store.

Fortunately, four of the most affordable places to do your shopping are right here in New Jersey.

Nerd Wallet reports that the recent surge in inflation:

has been driven, at least in part, by supply chain issues, pent-up consumer demand and economic stimulus from the pandemic.

It stings to do a weekly grocery haul.

I know I start to twitch when I know I have to pass by the meat section. Everything is just more expensive.

We all have our go-to grocery store, but with sky-high prices, it might be worth checking out the cheapest markets in America.

There are quite a few in New Jersey.

What are New Jersey's least expensive grocery stores?

According to U.S. News and World Report, these New Jersey stores give you the most bang for your buck.

Costco

Costco's Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations Getty Images loading...

What started as "Price Mart" in San Diego has turned into one of the largest retailers in the world.

When you are looking to save at Costco, it comes down to one word. Bulk.

There are 22 Costco locations in New Jersey.

Grocery Outlet

Discount Grocery Outlet Sells Overstocked And Out-Of-Date Food Getty Images loading...

Grocery Outlet is fairly new to New Jersey.

They currently operate locations in Rio Grande, Delran, Hamilton, and Hazlet.

How does Grocery Outlet do it?

According to its website:

When a brand has excess inventory from packaging changes or manufacturing overruns, they call us. We buy these excess products for pennies on the dollar, passing the savings on to you. Each local store owner chooses products from our inventory that their customers will love the most, personalizing each store’s selection to its local community. We move the products into our stores and onto our shelves, where customers come back week after week looking for new finds, new brands, and new and exciting ways to save.

You never know what you'll find at the bargain market.

Lidl

Popular Retail And Other Chain Brands In Germany Getty Images loading...

This German grocer is popping up all over New Jersey.

There are 22 Lidl locations in New Jersey and 181 stores on the East Coast.

The reason Lidl can keep its prices down is that it doesn't carry every brand name that traditional grocery stores do.

Shopping at Lidl can be fun as well because there are new and exciting products almost weekly.

Aldi

Aldi Store In Maryland Getty Images loading...

According to U.S. News and World Report, nine out of 10 survey respondents said ALDI offers value for your money, making it the cheapest grocery store in America.

ALDI is similar to Lidl with its German roots and shopping experience.

The market moves to the top of the list because of its reach.

There are 61 Aldi stores in New Jersey alone, with 2,300 across America in 39 states.

Why is Aldi the most affordable grocery store in the U.S.? U.S. News says:

Many diehard fans enjoy the quality and exclusivity of most of ALDI's products, including the ever-changing seasonal items lineup," says Jake Hill, CEO of the personal finance website DebtHammer.