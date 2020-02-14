Grocery chain Lidl opening two more New Jersey stores

The grocery store wars in New Jersey keep heating up. German discount grocer Lidl has announced the grand openings of two new stores; one in Howell and one in Cherry Hill.

Both are scheduled to open on February 26th. The Howell location is on Route 9 where the Best Buy used to be (apparently I was the only one who ever went into that Best Buy) and the Cherry Hill location is on Route 38. Both will have ribbon cutting ceremonies at 7:40 am with an 8 o’clock grand opening.

According to Patch, some of the things planned for the openings include free gift cards for the first 100 customers, free samples, a free Lidl reusable bag, as well as games and activities. Lidl has other locations in New Jersey including Eatontown, Lacey, Hazlet, Union, Bergenfield, Vineland, and others planned for Glassboro and Scotch Plains. Another chain, Trader Joe’s, recently announced it will be opening a store in Cherry Hill with another one rumored to be opening in Freehold. Lidl’s website says that the company has 11,000 stores worldwide.

Lidl is a main competitor to another German discount chain, Aldi, which already has a larger footprint in New Jersey with locations throughout the state. They have a ways to go to catch Shop Rite, however as they have over 100 New Jersey stores.

