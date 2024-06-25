FDA issues recall on dog treats sold in NJ over metal contamination
🐶 More than 3,500 bags of dog treats are being recalled, according to the FDA
🐶 They may be contaminated with metal
🐶 The treats were sold in New Jersey stores and nationwide
Before you give your dog a treat, check to make sure it’s not part of a recent recall.
According to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA), TDBBS LLC is voluntarily recalling more than 3,500 bags of Green Tripe dog treats due to a potential metal contamination.
The recalled product, which affects 3,551 bags, was distributed between February to May 2024, according to the FDA. The bags were sold across the country, including in retail stores in New Jersey. The bags were also sold online.
According to the FDA, the potentially contaminated dog treats include the Green Tripe Barkworthies Brand, 7 oz bag with a Feb-March 2026 best buy date, the Green Tripe Best Bully Sticks Brand, 2 lb. bag with a March-Aug 2026 best buy date, and the Green Tripe, Best Bully Sticks Brand, 5 lb. bag with a Jan-April 2026 best buy date.
While there have been no reports of pet injuries or illnesses to date, according to the FDA, the potential presence of metal objects could be in these treats, posing a health hazard to your dog.
The FDA is advising customers to monitor their dogs for any signs of illness and unusual behavior if they ate the treat. Then, contact a veterinarian.
Throw the affected treats away or contact TDBBS LLC for a product return or questions at support@bestbullysticks.com or at 877-483-5853.
