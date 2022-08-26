Greater Morristown, NJ welcomes back Oktoberfest after a 3-year absence

While the summer clock has decided to sprint to the finish line, it is time to look at those fall events that we can still enjoy outdoors. One of these events is the Oktoberfest celebration that the Hillside Hose Co. 1 puts on in Morristown, NJ.

After a long three-year absence, they are bringing back the very popular Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 2 – 8 p.m.

The event will be held at the Hillside Firehouse on Western Avenue in Morristown and will have all kinds of German food, quality beer, games, raffles, merchandise and more.

The Morristown Oktoberfest was another victim of the pandemic and has had a three-year absence from the community. It’s good to see this traditional community event come back and be enjoyed by families throughout the area.

Philipp Guelland Philipp Guelland loading...

Established in 1914 by local citizens, Hillside Hose Co. 1 now serves as Station 3 of the Morris Township Fire Department. They are one of the five stations within Morris Township. They also serve surrounding municipalities as mutual aid on an as-needed basis. Hillside Hose Co. 1 is a 501(c)(3) organization.

The original Oktoberfest was held in celebration of the wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese in 1810. The German celebration is held in Munich, Germany and is attended by over 6 million participants and 487 beer breweries are there to quench their thirst.

The celebration in Munich is also back after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, so it’s good to see that some major events are coming back to normal.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

NJ towns and their nicknames