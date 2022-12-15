Do you take your dog to see Santa? You would be surprised at how many people do, in fact, you would be amazed if you were with me at Pet Center in Old Bridge Saturday, December 10.

People came from miles around bringing their pets, many of which were bought at 'Pet Center' to either sit on the lap of old St Nick or heel by his side.

Pet Center is owned by the Gallo family Joe and Isabela and run by their son the general manager Tom Gallo who told me what brings so many people to Pet Center. It's all about relationships.

How many relationships have you started with people?

"it's been so many," says Gallo, "We're definitely over 1000, once you get a pet here, you're part of the family. So it's not just a one-and-done transaction, it's coming back and seeing the pets."

attachment-Pet Center (2) loading...

Something like today when the Santa pictures we see all our babies come back. And it's really rewarding to see the babies grow up. The families are happy and it's a really nice experience very rewarding.

What sets Pet Center apart?

"What's really fun is that we have a lot of unique items. So it's almost like a treasure hunt every time you come in" says Gallo, "If you're looking for very unique products, we have a ton of baked goods on our holiday specials. And it's fun for the whole family to come and interact with animals."

attachment-Pet Center loading...

"Even if you're not looking for a pet or you don't have any pets at home. You can come and play with the pets here."

"Besides a puppy, sometimes people are playing with the guinea pigs in the mood, the birds the money. So it's really fun time something for everybody in the house."

What are some of the things you can get at Pet Center that you can't get anywhere else?

"So definitely quality pets that number one. And then we try to get unique things from special websites that a lot of people don't have access to. Fresh baked goods, locally sourced."

attachment-Pet Center (4) loading...

We also have fish, bunnies, birds and the puppies are the main thing."

