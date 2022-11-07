Great NJ restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner

With families scattered around the country or the globe, managing a Thanksgiving dinner with the family all together is sometimes impossible.

The cost of travel either by car, train or air this year, plus the usual traveling hassles may make having the big turkey dinner at a nice restaurant.

Think of how much time, stress, arraigning and even money you might save just by taking the immediate family out to dinner.

I remember as a kid we did it once. I never asked my parents why we did that since we almost NEVER ate out and we were always visiting family.

We've had many great family Thanksgiving dinners over the years, but I only specifically remember that one.

To some it may seem like sacrilege but the thought of leaving the cooking, cleaning up and hassle might be just what some folks are craving.

We picked a few very special restaurants from North, Central and South Jersey, including shore points for you to choose from. Come on, you know you want to.

NORTH JERSEY

The classic turkey dinner features apple sage stuffing, roasted brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes with marshmallows, but you can also get salmon, halibut or filet mignon instead. You can dine indoors or outdoors for Thanksgiving.

CRYSTAL SPRINGS RESORT - Hamburg

You can choose from three delicious buffets, delectable holiday menus with wine-pairing options or you can pick from a delicious a la carte menu.

HALIFAX - Hoboken

If you want to have your Thanksgiving dinner on the waterfront, Halifax in Hoboken is a unique choice. They're offering a classic Turkey dinner with some creative and delicious side dishes.

RESTAURANT SERENADE - Chatham

They're offering traditional turkey dinner with delicious sides and vegetarian choices as well.

CENTRAL JERSEY

THE FROG AND THE PEACH - New Brunswick

One of the most elegant restaurants in the state is offering a wide array of delicious Thanksgiving fare including free-range organic turkey and so much more.

TIM MCCLOONE'S SUPPER CLUB - Asbury Park

Imagine a classic Thanksgiving dinner on the iconic Asbury Park Boardwalk. They'll offer a buffet of traditional Thanksgiving fare along with a carving station.

THE RYLAND INN - Whitehouse Station

They will be offering a wide array of classic American Thanksgiving dishes in a large buffet in a classy, elegant environment.

THE STONE HOUSE - Warren

Offering classic American fall dishes with their special farm-to-table expertise in a beautiful atmosphere.

RIVER WINDS RESTAURANT - West Deptford

Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner on the Delaware River while watching the planes take off and land at Philly International Airport. They offer fresh turkey carved table-side along with a wide choice of classic side dishes.

SEASONS 52 - Cherry Hill

Yes, it's at the Cherry Hill Mall, but as you may have discovered there are some pretty incredible restaurants at Jersey Malls these days. It's a beautiful restaurant and the Thanksgiving menu is very affordable.

SEAVIEW - Galloway

A classic hotel and country club situated on the bay across from Atlantic City. They offer a five-course traditional Thanksgiving meal in a beautiful facility.

CARLUCCI'S WATERFRONT - Mount Laurel

Formerly The Pirate's Inn, the Carlucci family has been operating this classic South Jersey dining destination for a generation. You can choose the classic Thanksgiving dinner or pick from their delicious regular menu.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

