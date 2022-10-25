Great NJ day trip with a hidden gem hole in the wall

Sussex County is in the far northwest corner of New Jersey. It's different from what most people think of when they think "Jersey."

Its rolling hills and vast farmland and forest make it a unique corner of our state.

This time of year, with the fall foliage in full bloom, you don't need to drive up to New England or New York state.

There is plenty of what you're looking for in Sussex County.

One of these fall weekends you owe it to yourself to take a ride up to Sussex and check out.

There are plenty of lakes to check out from Lake Hopatcong to Crater lake and dozens more.

You don't hear much about Kittatinny Lake.

It sits at the edge of Stokes State Forest and at the foot of Kittatinny Mountain.

The mountain is actually a long ridge that runs along the Delaware River and up to the Delaware Water Gap.

If you are looking to take a nice scenic ride in one of the most beautiful and atypical parts of New Jersey, head to Kittatinny Lake.

It's just off Route 206. Once you're there you'll want to stop at Gyp's Tavern right on the lake.

This place is a legendary "hole in the wall" that's been around some 80 years.

Don't let the plain old exterior fool you. Inside this place has more character and history than some entire states.

Babe Ruth used to hang out here. It turns out he was friends with the original owner George "Gyp" Roselli.

Gyp was short for gypsy which Roselli called himself from his days of running off to join the circus as a young man.

The place has changed hands a couple of times and the new owner embraces its history and old-school reputation.

Lots of sportsmen frequent the place just like the Babe did back in the day.

Ruth was an avid fisherman and that's how he came to be a regular there, even bartending from time to time.

You can tell the new owners take pride in the menu and the service at the place.

So, if you've looking to "take a ride" this fall, head to Lake Kittatinny and Gyp's Tavern.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

