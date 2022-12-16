Great New Jersey charity helping women and children
My friend Martino Cartier launched an organization based on providing women battling cancer, who are losing their hair from chemo, an opportunity to get a wig that hopefully brings back a sense of normalcy.
The organization is called WIGS & WISHES.
The group also grants wishes for kids, many of whom have been denied wishes from corporate charities with massive overhead costs.
Martino stepped up to fill a critical gap in the compassion industry.
This weekend Martino is opening up his spectacular ranch in New Jersey to invite you in to have your family take in all the lights, decorations, feed the animals and visit with Santa.
It's only $25 per carload of your family and friends.
It's $30 at the door, so get your tickets online here.
Unlike other charities, all proceeds go directly to pay for the wigs and the wishes granted.
It's a group my wife and I are proud to support with our time and resources.
This Sunday and Monday experience the Christmas wonderland at the Cartier Ranch!
And help an important cause.
