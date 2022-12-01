The holidays bring out seasonal traditions that can only be enjoyed this time of year.

How model trains became a part of Americana around the holidays is kind of vague, but it dates back to the early 1900s and the toy manufacturer Lionel.

Whatever the origin, kids and adults love watching model trains run on a track and sometimes around a Christmas tree, like our house.

Well, if you're looking for something a little different but yet holiday-themed this time of year, you're in luck.

Right behind the Home Depot on Jefferson Ave. in Union, you'll find The Model Railroad Club.

Their annual Holiday Train Show and Open House is running from now to Sunday, Dec. 11 at the A. Paul Mallory Railroad Center.

The show is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The show features special trains traversing the club’s enormous 11,000-square-foot layout.

Come see some of the famous trains of the past such as the Santa Fe’s famous Super Chief and New York Central’s 20th Century Limited.

You can tour the trains and layout up close and get a peek at the expansion that’s currently under construction.

Kids can learn how the track is being hand-laid, how mountains and scenery are created, and find out about the planning and engineering that goes into the club’s bi-level corkscrew loop.

There are multiple scale trains on display including HO, G-scale and N-scale layouts.

There is a play area and gift shop as well. There are no set show times.

The trains run continuously from 11 to 6 and admission is only $5 for kids, $10 for adults and $8 for seniors.

