Great day trip to a unique NJ town
This northern New Jersey town looks like something out of a postcard for a Swiss village. The compact downtown is home to a brewery, some nice restaurants, ice cream shops, a few small family-owned eateries and a lake with a boardwalk.
Welcome to Sparta in Sussex County.
It's way off the beaten path for most of the bulk of the population in New Jersey, but right in the heart of the northwest corner of our state.
Sparta's downtown sits right on Lake Mohawk in the center of town. The lake was formed by a damn on the Wallkill River by a developer in 1928. It was a resort community for mostly summer cottages until the 1940s when people started winterizing their homes and made them year-round residences.
You can check out nearby hiking trails like Sparta Glen Park.
There's the Friar Mountain Model Railroad Museum.
For the kids, Tomahawk Lake Water Park is nearby too.
The boardwalk downtown leads to the private Lake Mohawk Country Club.
The town of Sparta and the surrounding area are definitely worth the trip. It's one of those places that makes you feel like you're not even in New Jersey.
Welcome to Lake Mohawk in beautiful Sparta.
The small boardwalk around part of the lake leads to Lake Mohawk Country Club.
There are some power boats on the lake, but it's not overcrowded with them.
You can check out listings for local properties in the area at the real estate office right on the lake.
Even the real estate office fits the town's character.
The County Club is a magnificent facility right on the lake.
Lake Mohawk covers about 1,400 acres with an average depth of about 8 feet.
Sparta's downtown is very much like a small Swiss Village.
Grab a frozen treat at the Alpine Creamery.
It is really one of the most picturesque towns in New Jersey.
The St. Moritz Bar & Grill is a cozy spot.
You can dine outside almost any time of year at the St. Moritz.
Check out Krogh's Brew Pub established in 1937.
They've even got rooftop seating for a great view of this gorgeous little village.
