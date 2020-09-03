Since necessity is the mother of invention, it should be no surprise to anyone that some of the most creative entertainment ideas have been invented as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown.

In light of this, one of the most important entertainment hubs of New Jersey, Six Flags Great Adventure, is announcing its first drive-in concert experience. The headliner is for King and Country, the popular contemporary Christian duo. The four-time Grammy award-winning Australian duo, comprised of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, just collaborated with Dolly Parton to release a brand-new version of their11-week No. 1 hit “God Only Knows”.

The event takes place in the Six Flags parking lot on Oct. 3, and here’s how it’ll work. Visitors will park their vehicles in special oversized parking spaces to allow for social distancing. All “concert-goers” must remain in their vehicles during the concert. But I think that’s pretty cool. I’d love to be in the cozy confines of my car enjoying a concert.

You can’t overstate how much people have missed live events, especially live musical concerts. This is a unique and fun way to bring them back to us. Other venues like restaurants and theaters around the state have done similar drive-through events. But this one will be an amazing undertaking because of the popularity of for King and Country and the many visitors that are expected to attend.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $125 per car with four passengers. Additional passengers can be added for $25. A limited number of VIP Early Entry tickets will also be available. Tickets went sale to the public on Sept. 1. For more information on the for KING & COUNTRY drive-in concert or to purchase tickets, you can go to forkingandcountry.com, PlatformTickets.com or CreationConcerts.com.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.