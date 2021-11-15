Graphic video: Deer succumbs to disease transmitted by insects

We told you a couple of weeks ago about a deadly disease killing deer around New Jersey. The majority of dying deer seem to be concentrated in Central Jersey, although it’s happening in all 21 counties in the state.

The deer are dying from something called EHD, which stands for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease. It’s caused by a bite from the midge fly. The fly enters their nostrils and within a couple of days of biting him, the deer suffers a painful, agonizing death.

The good news is that we may have reached the end of this plague on the deer for the season.

Most of the state has experienced its first frost about a week ago. Usually, the frost signals an end to the midge fly and this deadly scourge on the deer population. The ironic part of the video below is that it was taken by hunters in the driveway of a suburban home.

Hunters would never allow a deer to suffer like that in the wild. If you ask them why didn’t they shoot it there, like I said, they are in a suburban neighborhood, and you’re not allowed to discharge a weapon where the deer was spotted.

Some people say that you can still consume the meat from a deer that dies from EHD, but most people I know who eat venison would not do it. It’s a waste of a good dear and a waste of life.

Perhaps it’s Mother Nature‘s way of saying there are too many deer in too small of an area. Some towns around New Jersey have complained of the stench from the rotting to your carcasses.

Fortunately, they should be coming to an end with colder weather.

Most of the deer you’ll see on the side of the road are probably victims of car accidents. But many of the deer dying from EHD are often deep in the woods near a source of water. One of the symptoms of the disease is extreme thirst.

It’s difficult to watch the video but it's again the stark reminder that Mother Nature can be far crueler than mankind.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.