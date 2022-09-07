Grammy Museum in L.A. getting Bruce Springsteen artifacts

It seems you can’t keep Bruce Springsteen off the road for very long. Same goes for his stuff.

Last year Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s stage clothing, handwritten set lists, instruments (including Bruce’s fav Fender guitar) and many other artifacts went on display at the Grammy Museum Experience in Prudential Center. It ran until March and now it’s on the road again.

Grammy Museum Los Angeles has announced an opening date of October 15 for Bruce Springsteen Live!

The same interactive exhibit will spend the fall and winter on the west coast (where Springsteen moved in 1989 after sacrilegiously disbanding the E Street band) and close its run April 2.

This one will have a bit more than the one at Prudential as fans are being encouraged to find and submit their own old videos of Bruce concert experiences on his 73rd birthday which is September 23.

“We’re also thrilled to offer a special, expanded exhibit with the help of Springsteen fans for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience,” explained Jasen Emmons, chief curator and vice president at the Grammy Museum. To ask about how to submit a video the museum’s number is 213-725-5700.

The Los Angeles exhibit will still feature their own live concert footage, interview clips and interactive kiosks where you can design your own ultimate encore. A stage prop, the ticket booth from the Tunnel of Love tour, will even be on display.

fat man sitting on a little stool

takes the money from my hand while his eyes take a walk all over you

hands me the ticket, smiles and whispers good luck

For just a small taste of the Bruce Springsteen Live! exhibit check out a member of the E Street Band checking it out firsthand.

Yep, drummer Max Weinberg flexing (rightfully so) on the Rolling Stone rankings, waxing poetic about Clarence and his sax, and giving his funny perspective on Bruce’s ass, his constant view in concert.

