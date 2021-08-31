Grab your flashlight: Explore the Cape May Zoo under the stars

Sure, you've seen the animals at the Cape May Zoo during the day — but have you ever seen them at night? Here's your chance.

I think it's safe to say that just about everyone in South Jersey who has ever visited the Cape May Zoo knows just how awesome of a place it is. But, chances are, you have only ever seen it during the day. After all, the zoo typically closes just before sunset. Next month, that changes.

The Cape May Zoo Chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers will be holding a Night Walk at the Zoo on Friday, September 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. (yes, sunset will be around 7:15 then so it won't be a walk in complete darkness, but close enough).

While the zoo is normally free, this is a special fundraiser. Tickets for those 13 and older are $25, kids ages 3 to 12 are $15, and children two and under can get in for free.

A post on Facebook says this is the first walk, so keep an eye out for more over the next few weeks.

The walk is rain or shine (as long as there isn't severe weather) and you are encouraged to bring a flashlight for your adventure.

Tickets for the Night Walk at the Zoo are available while supplies last. Have fun!

