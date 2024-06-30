Cape May Zoo Wants YOU To Choose Baby Wallaby’s New Name

Is there anything cuter in this world than an itty bitty baby? If you answered "yes," first of all, it was rhetorical. Secondly, you're kicked off of fun island because nobody wants you here anyway.

Babies are THE BEST. Period. They're cute and cuddly and laugh at your funny faces. What's better than a human baby, you might ask? Well, that's easy... a baby animal.

It doesn't even really matter what kind of animal. Baby animals in general bring so much joy to literally everyone.

I have to admit, though, I'm not sure there's anything cuter than a baby wallaby. The Cape May Zoo has recently welcomed a baby wallaby that was born this spring. The pictures likely don't do this little guy justice AT ALL. He's so fluffy and small! He looks just like a kangaroo.

That brings me to my next question:

Photo by Aneta Hartmannová on Unsplash

What's the difference between a wallaby and a kangaroo?

There are a couple characteristics that clearly differentiate a wallaby from a kangaroo. For one, wallabies are usually smaller. Kangaroos often have more robust builds with longer, stronger legs built for faster hopping. Wallabies tend to have a more compact build and are adapted for agility in dense brush and forest environments.

While wallabies and kangaroos are related and share many characteristics, their size, habitat preferences, and behaviors differ significantly based on their species and environment.

Photo by mae black on Unsplash

Name the baby wallaby at the Cape May Zoo

Now that we've established the difference between a wallaby and a kangaroo, we can now focus on the cuteness exuding from the baby wallaby that calls South Jersey home. The Cape May Zoo is asking for YOU to choose the name of the baby. They've narrowed it down to three choices:

1.) Jax

2.) Oliver

3.) Wally

It's up to you to pick your favorite! Cast your vote HERE.

