Try not to “awwww.”

Cape May County Park & Zoo is dazzling the internet, once again, with baby announcements. This time it’s the birth of an American bison.

Will there be a naming contest? Duh! Yes, one is being planned.

Be thinking of a girl name because it’s believed to be a female. Medical staff hasn’t gotten confirmation yet because its mother hasn’t let anyone get near and is taking excellent care of its first calf.

The baby bison appears healthy and looks to be about 40 to 50 pounds.

"We are thrilled to announce the new addition to our zoo family," said County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, who serves as a liaison to the zoo. "The variety of species that call our zoo home allows visitors to see up close animals they would not typically see living in the Northeast region of the United States. The Board of Commissioners is proud of the conservation efforts by the zoo veterinarians and staff, and the birth of an American Bison at our zoo serves to grow the numbers of bison in the United States.”

The American bison is considered a stable but “near threatened” species.

Other zoo babies that have made a splash recently at the zoo include those ugly as sin capybaras. I mean come on, can you call the world’s largest rodent cute? Okay, they’re kind of cute. But when they grow to be 4 feet long and 2 feet tall it’s another story.

A Tamarin monkey was also born at the zoo in 2020 — that species is critically endangered.

And, this year, the zoo celebrated the birth of a ring-tailed lemur. They hadn’t had one born at the zoo for a decade, so this was a big deal.

The zoo opened in 1978 and is now home to more than 550 animals and more than 250 species.

You’ll find the zoo at 707 US 9 North, Cape May Court House.

