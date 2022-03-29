Grab a drink at this crazy rotating bar in Atlantic City, NJ

You know how much I freak out for Atlantic City. Anyone who loves this legendary town will tell you there’s always something new happening there.

I love that the casino hotels are always trying to do something unique to draw you there, but this is something you've got to see. The Carousel Bar is the latest design attraction to surface from the team at Bally’s Atlantic City.

Next to the casino floor and spanking new hotel lobby, it’s a celebration of the timeless amusements found along the boardwalk of Atlantic City. The Carousel Bar will bring you back to every single thing you love about the boardwalk.

Most importantly, though, is its elevated 24-seat rotating bar reminiscent of a carousel. With its .16 HP engine, it rotates 2.5-5 revolutions per hour. With 360-degree views of the casino and adjacent areas, it is the first venue of its kind in Atlantic City. And all of its cocktails fit the theme: Modern, craft cocktails with the spirit of Atlantic City.

The flavors have names like Saltwater Taffy, Cotton Candy, caramel popcorn, Funnel Cake Espresso Martini and more.

You’ll have a feeling of being in a beautiful elegant speakeasy on the boardwalk when you step into the Carousel Bar. There’s a changing light display that kind of looks like rides at the amusement park. It’s all surrounded by an ultra-modern glass railing which gives you an open and airy feel.

There’s nothing quite like this anywhere in New Jersey — in fact anywhere in the world. Because where else could you replicate the feeling of the joy and romance of Atlantic City’s heyday — then and now.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

