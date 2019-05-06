It's one thing to make tough decisions to cut a budget, something we clearly need more of in New Jersey given out-of-control debt and annual deficits. It's another to target a relief fund intended to support the families of firefighters who lost their lives protecting our communities. That's exactly what Governor Phil Murphy is doing by raiding the relief fund for Firefighters and using the money to plug unrelated budget holes.

This is a slap in the face to the 5,000 members of the FMBA and the more than 30,000 volunteer firefighters across NJ .

Whether you're a career firefighter or a volunteer, it takes the same level of bravery, courage, determination and ability to run toward danger and into a burning building.

If you're a firefighter, a family member or friend of one of New Jersey's bravest, please call the Governor's office 609-292-6000 and tell him 'hands off the relief fund'. Don't balance the budget on the backs of dead heroes and their families.

