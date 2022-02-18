Gov. Murphy is destroying lives and careers over this mandate (Opinion)

Gov. Murphy's vaccine mandate on a variety of workers in the state is ruining the careers and livelihoods of so many hard-working New Jerseyans.

First responders and healthcare workers are being hit the hardest. Yesterday, we shared some heart-wrenching emails from nurses being forced out of their jobs because they believe in freedom of choice and their own body autonomy.

We opened the phone lines on Thursday to anyone affected by the tyrannical edict and the phones blew up with people telling their desperate stories.

These aren't the "anti-vaxxers" the government and their stenographers in the media would have you believe. These are professional, experienced, well-researched healthcare professionals who are being forced out of jobs they love because they won't give in to the will of a heavy-handed government that doesn't make sense.

This is from a hospice nurse who is losing her job:

My mother, sister both hospice nurses for different companies and all of us Will Not Be getting this Shot! We will Be warriors For All❤️💪 I was hoping there were class-action lawsuits for NJ nurses to join. Some of them hysterically crying getting this shot bc they were going to lose their job and have family, health ins to support.

It absolutely makes no sense to force people to get vaccinated when the fully vaccinated are getting the virus and also spreading it.

History will not judge people making these decisions kindly, nor the people who blindly go along with this insanity.

Here are more excerpts from another longtime healthcare employee:

Last day at work due to covid religious exemption being denied. My day started out with a heavy heart knowing that it would be my last day at a company I worked for over 17 years. Before I walked through the doors, I took a deep breath knowing that it would be the last time there. My position as an activity's coordinator meant that I had to still smile and engage with my residents as my heart was breaking… all I really wanted to do was hang my head and cry knowing that I would not see any of them again. But still, as always, I put that brave face on! Throughout the day I could feel my emotions build, my body shaking with anxiety and anger. Coworker after co-worker wishing me well... Then the tears begin to fall. I felt so betrayed by the company that I was so loyal and dedicated to for so many years. I truly believed my company would honor the religious exemption stated in the executive order and support my civil liberty and right to choose! I stand in my decision to exercise my right of choice. And I hope people can see what is happening here. This is just the first wave…Next wave is March 30 deadline for boosters.

These are hardworking people who've followed the rules and have done the right thing all of their lives.

These are the people we all called "heroes" for their tireless work early on in the pandemic and now they're being treated like criminals, like trash.

This is the biggest story of our lifetime and the media is largely ignoring it. They and anyone not outraged by this travesty should be ashamed almost as much as the tyrannical politicians like Murphy for silently watching this happen.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

