The Red Bank Mac & Cheese Festival is back with a whole lot of deliciousness
Come Hungry: The 2026 Red Bank Mac & Cheese Festival Returns
Now this is a fun, cheesy, and delicious way to spend the day in New Jersey.
If you love mac & cheese, this is the festival for you.
It's the perfect excuse to spend the day sampling all kinds of cheesy, creative mac & cheese dishes and finding new favorites!
Get ready to grab your friends and family and make sure you come hungry; it's almost time for the 2nd annual Red Bank Mac & Cheese Festival!
This sounds like a blast! It's almost like a bar crawl, but for mac & cheese lovers! You get to walk around town, stopping at different participating restaurants and locations to sample all sorts of mac & cheese creations.
I love events like this! You get to explore a great New Jersey town, support local restaurants, and enjoy some delicious food!
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Local Participating Restaurants
A bunch of local spots are taking part in the big event, including Robinson Ale House, Char Steakhouse, The Melting Pot, Street Kitchen & Pub, JBJ Soul Kitchen, Local Smoke BBQ, just to name a few.
You can check in at Urban Coalhouse, located at 2 Bridge Ave in Red Bank.
For more information and to purchase your tickets, click HERE. The fun takes place September 26th from 1 to 5 pm. Don't miss it! And don't forget to come hungry!
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