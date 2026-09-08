Come Hungry: The 2026 Red Bank Mac & Cheese Festival Returns

Now this is a fun, cheesy, and delicious way to spend the day in New Jersey.

If you love mac & cheese, this is the festival for you.

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It's the perfect excuse to spend the day sampling all kinds of cheesy, creative mac & cheese dishes and finding new favorites!

Get ready to grab your friends and family and make sure you come hungry; it's almost time for the 2nd annual Red Bank Mac & Cheese Festival!

This sounds like a blast! It's almost like a bar crawl, but for mac & cheese lovers! You get to walk around town, stopping at different participating restaurants and locations to sample all sorts of mac & cheese creations.

Photo by Pamela Buenrostro on Unsplash Photo by Pamela Buenrostro on Unsplash

I love events like this! You get to explore a great New Jersey town, support local restaurants, and enjoy some delicious food!

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Local Participating Restaurants

A bunch of local spots are taking part in the big event, including Robinson Ale House, Char Steakhouse, The Melting Pot, Street Kitchen & Pub, JBJ Soul Kitchen, Local Smoke BBQ, just to name a few.

You can check in at Urban Coalhouse, located at 2 Bridge Ave in Red Bank.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, click HERE. The fun takes place September 26th from 1 to 5 pm. Don't miss it! And don't forget to come hungry!

Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Red Bank last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman