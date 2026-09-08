What a great way to spend the day! I had so much fun wandering from table to table, searching for rare finds, great bargains, and those unexpected things you never knew you needed!

One of New Jersey’s Best Flea Markets

This past weekend, I took a little trip to the Columbus Flea Market in Columbus, New Jersey, located right along Route 206. I remember going there as a kid and love going back to see what they have and what I might find.

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The Columbus Flea Market has been around since 1929 and is one of the oldest and largest flea markets in the area.

There's so much to see, and you can easily spend hours just walking around, checking out the different vendors, and seeing what treasures you might come across.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

Explore This Massive Flea Market

With 65 indoor retail stores, there's also an outdoor section featuring a large produce area where you can pick up fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as a garden center.

You don't want to miss the Amish market, filled with delicious baked goods, pastries, and other sweet treats.

We took a break at Pete's Pizza and enjoyed a slice of tomato pie, a great way to refuel before heading back out to explore some more.

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Indoor Market Hours:

Thursday - 8 am to 8 pm

Friday - 10 am to 8 pm

Saturday - 8 am to 8 pm

Sunday - 8 am to 5 pm

Outdoor Market Hours:

Thursday - 8 am to 3 pm

Saturday - 8 am to 3 pm

Sunday - 8 am to 3 pm

Produce and Seafood Row:

Thursday through Sunday from 7 am to 5 pm

Summit Farmers Market Vendors Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant