We all have our favorite butcher, and our favorite meat market, and I think mine is one of the best in the state.

The Best Butcher And Meat Market In New Jersey

I lived in Point Pleasant Boro for many years, and it didn't take me long to discover a place called Lenny's Colonial Ranch Market.

Neighbors and locals raved about the amazing, fresh meat and produce, as well as their reputation for making one of the best sandwiches in New Jersey.

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And I am here to tell you that after 20 years of frequenting Colonial Ranch, both of those statements are absolutely true.

The Lenny's Colonial Ranch Sandwiches

The first time I had a sandwich there, I couldn't believe how delicious it was. From the sheer size of it to the fresh ingredients and that delicious bread, it was top-notch. And it is every time I order one.

Read More: This Is My Favorite Italian Restaurant In New Jersey

And if you are buying meat for your next big occasion or just to stock up your freezer, every item, from the hot dogs to the filet mignon, is incredible.

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They also have a ton of fresh produce and all the fixings. They are a go-to for any barbecue, special occassion or holiday.

Lenny's Colonial Ranch Market Is A Pillar Of The Community

Lenny's Colonial Ranch Market has been open since 1971 and is a business with strong roots in the Point Pleasant community.

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They are at 3108 Bridge Ave. in Point Pleasant, and also have another location, Lenny's Silverton Market, at 1828 Hooper Ave. in Toms River.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman