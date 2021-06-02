Gov. Murphy continues to make it harder to live and work in NJ (Opinion)

Over the long holiday weekend, Governor Murphy said it’s not the additional free money the government is sending out that has businesses struggle to find workers, it’s the need for higher wages.

What the genius may or may not understand is that those higher wages immediately mean higher cost for everything we buy. Business operators have to pass on the additional labor costs in their prices. Whether it’s a $15 hamburger at your favorite watering hole or the cost of groceries skyrocketing, WE will pay the price.

Since the New Jersey legislature struggled to get immediate $15-an-hour wage hikes through passing laws, perhaps this is a way for the government to take advantage of a crisis in a more devious way. Don’t forget it was a famous Democrat and former chief of staff of the Obama Administration, named Rahm Emanuel who once said “never let a good crisis go to waste." Whether the effect is businesses is going under or people going without the end result always hurts the lower and middle class.

At least 24 states, with governors that understand and care about resolving the issue, have agreed to drop the additional government COVID benefit because they see what it is doing to businesses and the workforce. Those are the same people he pretends to champion, when just the opposite is true.

But the real sad part, again, is that his poll numbers are high and he may just get re-elected again by an ignorant, gullible, and frightened electorate. So, if you want to complain about the high cost of everything along with some of your local businesses folding, look in the mirror and blame yourself if you voted for, or plan to vote for Phil Murphy this November.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.