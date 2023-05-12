Gospelfest returns to NJ for its 40th year

McDonald’s Gospelfest will be held at the Prudential Center on May 13; it’s called Newark its home since 2005.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the festival; it was virtual in 2020 and 2021.

According to NJArts.com, Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir, Stephanie Mills and The Clark Sisters will be among the performers, and Cissy Houston will receive the McDonald’s Gospelfest Lifetime Achievement Award.

Newark native Cissy Houston, now 89, began singing in her church. She was later a backup singer for Dionne Warwick, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin and others before launching a solo career and winning two Grammy Awards.

McDonald's Gospelfest originated in 1983 under the auspices of the McDonald's Corporation and the McDonald's Tri-State Owners' Association. The event has been an important fundraising event that supports education opportunities within local communities. and has awarded millions of dollars in scholarship money.

Over the years the competition performances have taken place at Palace Theater, the Hammerstein Ballroom, Westbury Music Fair, Newark Symphony Hall, Madison Square Garden, and New York City Center. Since 2008, the 25th incarnation of the event, it has been held at Prudential Center.

The event features a variety of gospel music artists, from established stars to up-and-coming talent. In addition to the performances, there is also a talent competition for aspiring gospel singers. The winner of the competition receives a cash prize and the opportunity to perform at the next McDonald's Gospelfest.

Tickets are available at the Prudential Center’s website.

