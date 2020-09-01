Good Samaritans revive crash victim

Shout out to so several unidentified good Samaritans in Whiting! One morning recently a man was riding his Wolf Islander scooter when, while attempting a turn, he struck the curb, ejecting him from the motorized scooter, striking a stop sign, and rolling down a hill. The force was sufficient enough to knock him unconscious and stop his breathing.

Fortunately for him, several good Samaritans stopped to help him, and among them was an off-duty nurse, an off-duty police officer, a retired police officer, two off-duty EMTs, and “other concerned citizens.” The good Samaritans administered CPR and the man, Dennis Menture, regained consciousness. He was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of “life-threatening” injuries.

When Manchester Township Police officers arrived, they found the 2020 scooter on its side, partially on the sidewalk and partially on County Road 530. While the investigation into the accident is ongoing, the Manchester PD believes that driver error and speed appear to be contributing factors. While I wouldn’t call anyone who was knocked unconscious and stopped breathing “lucky”, if it had to happen, he was lucky in that a host of qualified personnel not only happened to pass by, but that they were all decent enough to stop and render aid.

Who knows what would have happened if he had been left at the bottom of that hill; although since he wasn’t breathing, it’s not hard to guess what would have happened. Even when they’re “off the clock”, people like nurses, EMTs, and police officers are still heroes.

