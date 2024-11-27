Good news, ladies: NJ men are less likely to do this to you
New Jersey women, I’m willing to bet that we’ve all been in this situation… you’re doing something that you’re perfectly capable of or talking about something you know you’re knowledgeable of and a guy interrupts you to explain how to do what you already know.
You politely grin and maybe even thank them for helping out but you know deep down it’s a classic example of what come to be known as “mansplaining.”
What is mansplaining?
Mansplain (verb)
to explain something to a woman in a condescending way that assumes she has no knowledge about the topic
Oh no! Now I’m womansplaining what ‘mansplaining’ is! I’ll let another source give you some information.
A study was done by JeffBet to find which states had the most egregious mansplainers, and Garden State women can breathe a sigh of relief. New Jersey men are among the least likely to be condescending toward women.
New Jersey men are least likely to ‘mansplain’ to women
JeffBet surveyed over 2,000 women across the U.S. to find out how often they encounter mansplaining and where they encounter it the most.
Some of the takeaways from the study are:
🗣️ New Jersey ranks #1 state with the least mansplainers.
🗣️ 43% of residents are on the receiving end of mansplaining weekly.
🗣️ 47% of residents have dated a mansplainer.
🗣️ 70% have worked with a mansplainer.
🗣️ On average, New Jersey women report being mansplained to twice a week.
On a national level, one in 10 women say they experience mansplaining every day. An average of 56% of women say that they’ve dated a mansplainer, and 79% have worked with a mansplainer.
You can check out the rest of JeffBet’s findings here.
