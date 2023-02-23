For years we've been talking about the "corruption cabal" across New Jersey, specifically among the legislators and executive branch members in Trenton. It's commonplace across New Jersey to focus on the problems and hopes that THIS election year will be different.

The challenge is that for years the good political leaders out there get silenced by layers of political insiders that seem more interested in remaining in control than opening up the process to new ideas and fresh perspectives to solve problems in New Jersey.

The back room can be intimidating to many newcomers who want to get involved but don't have the money or the connections to be invited in. That is where the power of our radio show and organizations comes in.

We're breaking down the barriers to empower good government leaders to have their ideas heard and their public service recognized.

This Thursday, we were joined by a true public servant. A man who had continually served as mayor of his town for the past 32 years.

Mayor Tim McDonough, who is an independent, joined us on the morning show to talk about serving the community and his desire to keep going.

It's refreshing to see leaders who love their job. Leaders who aren't looking for a resume builder or the "next step." Just interested in serving the public who puts their trust in them.

