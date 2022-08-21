HOPE — A 2-year-old toddler is in the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a train at a family amusement and water park.

State police Sgt. Philip Curry said that the hit happened at the Land of Make Believe around 1:05 p.m. on Saturday. The small child was hit by a train inside the amusement park.

According to Curry, the toddler was seriously injured. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital and was in critical condition.

Sgt. Curry told New Jersey 101.5 at noon Sunday that there was no update on the child's condition or any new information. The incident remains under investigation.

The train at the Land of Make Believe is a "family favorite," according to its website. Passengers are taken throughout the park for a tour of its attractions.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

