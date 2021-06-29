NJ State Park Police officer accused of stealing $75K from unions

TRENTON — A New Jersey State Park Police officer stands accused by the state Office of the Attorney General with taking more than $75,000 from two police unions for which he served as president, over a period of seven years.

Chris Smith, 47, of Hope headed the New Jersey Policeman's Benevolent Association Local #222, which represents the Park Police, from 2012 to 2018, and the State Law Enforcement Union from 2013 to 2021.

During that time, between 2013 and 2020, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal alleges in a complaint-summons that Smith stole a combined total of more than $75,000 from PBA Local #222 and the SLEU, using credit accounts of both unions to pay for out-of-state personal trips unrelated to union activity, and other funds gained from the unions for meals and alcohol at restaurants in New Jersey and New York City.

Smith is charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking, which is punishable by five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000.

The investigation and prosecution are being handled by the OAG's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, under Grewal's directive for state police departments to release information about officers who commit major disciplinary violations.

