Golden Girls murder mystery coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey

You read that right, the Golden Girls are back (kind of) and they’re heading to Atlantic City.

For anyone who needs a refresher, Golden Girls followed the antics of four older women who were either divorced or widowed and now living together in Miami. It starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and of course, Betty White.

DVD Release Party For "The Golden Girls" Getty Images loading...

The show ran for 177 episodes between 1985 and 1992. The show won 11 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series.

You can see the characters you know and love in a new interactive stage show by Without a Cue productions coming to Resorts Casino Hotel.

Sports Betting AP loading...

According to a press release, the plot is as follows:

Golden Girl, Blanche, is hosting her annual Elvis Fan Club Convention, and this year she has a surprise guest: Elvis! But when the ladies start competing for his attention, things take a turn for the worst, and it’s up to the guests to solve this all new version of The Golden Girls: The Girls Do Atlantic City!

At the end of the show, the audience members will attempt to solve the whodunnit. In addition to the performance, guests can take selfies with the cast members, take a mugshot of their own and sip on cocktails available for purchase.

Thinkstock / Getty Images Thinkstock / Getty Images loading...

There are plenty of chances to see the show, so don’t miss out! The show dates are:

May 19

May 20

May 27

June 10

June 17

June 24

July 1

July 8

July 15

July 22

July 29

Aug. 5

Aug. 12

Aug. 26

All performances start at 8p.m. You can find more info or buy tickets here.

DVD Release Party For "The Golden Girls" Getty Images loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.