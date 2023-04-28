Golden Girls murder mystery coming to Atlantic City, New Jersey
You read that right, the Golden Girls are back (kind of) and they’re heading to Atlantic City.
For anyone who needs a refresher, Golden Girls followed the antics of four older women who were either divorced or widowed and now living together in Miami. It starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and of course, Betty White.
The show ran for 177 episodes between 1985 and 1992. The show won 11 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series.
You can see the characters you know and love in a new interactive stage show by Without a Cue productions coming to Resorts Casino Hotel.
According to a press release, the plot is as follows:
Golden Girl, Blanche, is hosting her annual Elvis Fan Club Convention, and this year she has a surprise guest: Elvis! But when the ladies start competing for his attention, things take a turn for the worst, and it’s up to the guests to solve this all new version of The Golden Girls: The Girls Do Atlantic City!
At the end of the show, the audience members will attempt to solve the whodunnit. In addition to the performance, guests can take selfies with the cast members, take a mugshot of their own and sip on cocktails available for purchase.
There are plenty of chances to see the show, so don’t miss out! The show dates are:
May 19
May 20
May 27
June 10
June 17
June 24
July 1
July 8
July 15
July 22
July 29
Aug. 5
Aug. 12
Aug. 26
All performances start at 8p.m. You can find more info or buy tickets here.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
