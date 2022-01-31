Crazy 40-person chair-throwing fight erupts in popular PA restaurant

Bensalem police are investigating what appears to have been an insane brawl inside the Golden Corral Restaurant on Street Road in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, this weekend.

The footage of the fight, which was posted on social media on Sunday, appears to show at least 40 patrons inside the restaurant involved in the chair-throwing melee.

The police were able to confirm on Monday morning that they're actively investigating the incident.

It's not clear what caused the fight, but in the 4-minute video posted online late Sunday, we can see a TON of chairs and tables being thrown amongst the patrons.

In that video, the Golden Corral staff can be seen in the video trying to quell the fight. You can even see one staffer appearing to hold a broom as they pushed patrons away.

Footage of the fight has made the rounds on social media over the weekend. The original video has been removed, but it's since been reposted.

By the end of the video, most of the patrons had cleared out of the eatery, with many fleeing for safety. but the dining room was left in complete disarray with heavy damage.

Somebody can be heard saying that someone is bleeding, but police tell us that no injuries were reported in the incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time, they say.

We'll see what becomes of this investigation, and we'll update this post if any more details are released by officials.

UP NEXT: Snowy Weekend Blankets Our Region

New Jersey & Pennsylvania Snow Totals for The Blizzard of 2022 - January 29, 2022 How much snow fell on Saturday, January 29, 2022 (The Blizzard of 2022) in New Jersey and Eastern PA? Here's a complete breakdown:

Let's Go Sledding